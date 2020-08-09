‘Your end will also come’ – Fayose lashes out at Obasanjo over Kashamu statement

Ekiti State former governor, Ayodele Fayose, has hit out at ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comments following the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu died of COVID-19 complications Saturday and in reaction, Obasanjo said despite using politics to manoeuvre the law to escape justice, Kashamu could not escape death.

But Fayose has warned that Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s end too, insisting he was no saint and should stop parading himself as one.

He said, “It is regrettable that the former President could make such comments about the departed politician.”

He added that Obasanjo was making this comment when Buruji Kashamu can no longer question him, wondering:

“Why didn’t he say that when [he] was alive?

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborate with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?

“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.”

Fayose commiserated with the bereaved family, and described his death as an irreparable loss.

