Your dollars won’t work in Edo State – Wike lambastes Ganduje

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has lambasted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State following his threats of isolating him ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold in Edo state in September 2020.

Ganduje, who was made Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Edo State, had promised to dismantle alleged PDP’s rigging machine and send Wike, Chairman of its campaign council to the isolation centre.

He said;

“There is no soft spot for anything like that. The issue is that first of all, we know PDP made Governor Nyesom Wike their chairman; I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over.

“The PDP decided to accommodate our former governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common; not because they share some ideological feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“But I assure you, the people of Edo State are watching they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in the governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he has taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election.”

Reactign to Ganduje’s threat, Wike taunted him by saying he cannot influence the election with his “dollars”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PDP campaign team in Abuja, Wike wondered how a “man who seen stuffing dollars in his babariga” can isolate him. He further stated that no one can intimidate them in the governorship election.

Wike said;

“Yesterday, I was told and today I read on the pages of newspapers that one Governor Ganduje said that he is going to isolate me until the election is over.

“If Nigeria is supposed to be a country, who is supposed to be isolated? A man who pockets dollars in ‘babanriga’ from contractors is not isolated and you say that me should be isolated. In this country, where are we heading to?

“Let me tell you why they [APC] made Ganduje the chairman of the campaign council – it is because of the dollars they saw.

“What he doesn’t understand is that we are from the Niger Delta; we shall chop his dollar and we will chop him to a coma. So, Ganduje, your dollar will not work in Edo State, we have integrity in our party.”

