‘Your days are numbered’ – FG turns heat on DisCos

The Federal Government on Wednesday declared that Distribution Companies (DisCos) have failed in distributing power across the country.

This follows the declaration the FG will no longer subside the DisCos noting that despite doling out about N1.7 trillion to the companies in three years, they were only able to distribute 3,000mw out of about 10,000mw generated.

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, made this closure at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mamman explained that while the DisCos were collecting the 3,000mw, they were only paying for 1,000mw.

The minister said the DisCos must show that they have the capacity to distribute power to Nigerians or surrender for more competent companies to be engaged.

Mamman’s position comes days after governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, at the end of last month’s National Economic Council meeting disclosed that the Federal Government has spent N1.7 trillion on electricity in the last three years.

Meanwhile, the FEC meeting has approved additional N6.9billion for the completion of the Tada Shonga Irrigation Project located in Shonga, Kwara State.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu explained that the additional approval brought the total project cost to N10.18 billion.