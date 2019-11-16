‘‘Your Case lacked Merit’ – Supreme Court floors Atiku

Nigeria’s Supreme Court declared Friday that no law in the land requires candidates standing for election to submit their  academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before they can be  regarded as qualified to contest.

Specifically, the apex court said that President Muhammadu Buhari was not obliged to attach copies of his academic certificates to Form CF001 which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of this year’s elections.

The apex court also pronounced Buhari as eminently qualified to contest the election by virtue of the positions he had held previously in the country.

The Supreme Court made the pronouncements while giving reasons for its October 30, 2019 decision in which it dismissed the appeal by the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate  in the February election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar  and his party against President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“On the contention by the appellants that the 2nd respondent failed to attach his certificate to the Form CF001, I am in agreement with the court below that neither the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria nor the Electoral Act 2010 as amended requires a candidate to attach his certificates to Form CF001 before a candidate can be adjudged qualified to contest election,” the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad  said in the lead judgement which he wrote but  read  by Justice John Okoro, a member of the panel that heard the appeal.

“The court having taken this position, all the appellants’ arguments in respect to Section 76 of the Electoral Act are of no moment,” he continued.

The court dismissed the appeal because it was “devoid of merit” and  the appellants failed to prove, with a scintilla of evidence, their claims.

