‘Your best not good enough’ – Buhari hits security chiefs

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has said the security chiefs have not done enough to tackle the rising insecurity in the country.

Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) who is the National Security Adviser to the President disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door security meeting with the President at the State House on Thursday in Abuja.

Amid an escalation in attacks in most parts of the north, Buhari said that the efforts of the security chiefs toward addressing the menace are not good enough.

Monguno also disclosed that President frowned at the lack of synergy among the security agencies saddled with the responsibility of fighting insurgency and banditry in the country.

“A meeting was just concluded between Mr. President and the heads of the security agencies – that is the operational heads consisting of Minister of Defence, the service chiefs, and on the other hand, the intelligence components consisting of myself and intelligence heads.

“Today’s meeting basically focused on recent developments. Mr. President has expressed great concern over the declining security situation in the country.

“He is extremely unhappy about what is happening and he feels that even though the security agencies are doing their best, their best is not good enough for him and he wants an immediate reversal of the current trend and immediate reversal of our misfortunes in all their dimensions,’’ he said.

He said the President warned that he would not accept further escalation of the security situation in the country.

