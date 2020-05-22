‘Your Beauty is Your Power’ Actress, Didi Ekanem Tells Women

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem is dishing out advice to women blessed with exceptional beauty.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the designer who doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her incredible curves, made it known that beauty is a powerful tool and women who have it should wield it well.

She posted a text which read; ‘Fine girl, use your beauty to serve God’ and then went on to expatiate on the matter.

“As a woman, you are very powerful and influential. Your beauty is your power.

“Use your power to influence men to the kingdom of God and you will be greatly rewarded.

“Don’t allow satan to use your beauty to sell his kingdom. Use your influence as a woman to glorify God. And I pray that God will help to realise the purpose of your beauty and use it wisely”, sh wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

