Young Thug, J. Cole and Travis Scott Drop New Joint ‘The London’

You need to wait no longer, as Young Thug’s rumored collaboration with J. Cole and Travis Scott has finally dropped.

Earlier this month a poster circulated at Rolling Loud Miami promising a “summer anthem” titled “The London.”

And the Atlanta rapper, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, teased the song earlier this week with an artsy hours-long livestream called “Meet Me at the London.”

The build-up reached a crescendo on Thursday night when the 27-year-old released “The London” on Apple Music/iTunes, Spotify, and via YouTube.

T-Minus, who produced Cole’s “MIDDLE CHILD,” also did his thing on this track.

Take a listen to “The London” on YouTube below…

