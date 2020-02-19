Young Thug Deliberately Misgenders Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade has been praised for supporting for his 12-year-old child Zaya who recently came out as a transgender girl. But Young Thug chose to slam the family.

The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to purposely misgender Zaya and announce, “All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self.”

The transphobic tone of the tweet was met with harsh criticism from fans, prompting the rapper to delete his post and apologize to Wade and Zaya.

This came hours after rapper Boosie Badazz went on a tirade via Instagram about Wade’s daughter, saying, “Don’t cut his d–k off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d–k off, bruh. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d–k off, Dwyane Wade.”

The Miami Heat star is expected reveal more about his relationship with Zaya in the upcoming ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected, which will air on Sunday.