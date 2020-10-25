Young Jos Millionaire, Favour, weds humanitarian worker bae, Joy [Photos]

Conventional wisdom says the only thing better than finding true love…is keeping it! And this is the story of Favour Ndukwe and Joy Adams after they took their nuptial vows on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in ancient city of Jos.

‘Wise men say only fools rush in…’ Elvis Presley says in his hit single ‘Falling in Love with You’, and Favour (fondly referred to as ‘Wise One’), duly stuck to the rule as he took his time before walking up the altar to say ‘I do’ to his girlfriend of 10 years.

The wedding, tagged #EnJoyFavour2020, was a day of joie de vivre for many, and equally one of heartache for many ladies as Favour had long been described as the most eligible bachelor in Jos.

With his dark fluffy hair, handsome visage, generous smile and deep pocket, Favour was a magnet to the womenfolk.

But he only had eyes for Joy – a stunning beauty herself – whom he met during their days as undergraduates at the University of Jos.

The duo have since been an item on the Jos social scene – colouring events with their infectious love and unmistakable sense of style.

Joy has gone on to become a top shot at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), while Favour is now the MD, CEO of Geno Enterprises.

As expected, it was all glitz and glamour as the crème de la crème of Jos society converged for what has been described as the wedding of the year, under the distinguished chairmanship of Dr Francis Asieba, and millionaire mogul, Mrs Charity Onigbinde, who served as Chairlady.

The nuptial vows was said at the magnificent House on the Rock Church, Rayfield Jos, and presided over by the amiable Rev. Akila Yusuf, ably supported by Rev. Prof Ishmael Ogboru, renowned economist and clergyman.

The ritzy Tamarald Event and Suites was the venue of the Red Carpet and reception where guests were treated to a buffet of African and continental dishes, live performances, choreography and sumptuous takeaways.

See more photos from #FJ2020 below…

