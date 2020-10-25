Young Jos Millionaire, Favour, weds humanitarian worker bae, Joy [Photos]

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on Young Jos Millionaire, Favour, weds humanitarian worker bae, Joy [Photos]

Conventional wisdom says the only thing better than finding true love…is keeping it! And this is the story of Favour Ndukwe and Joy Adams after they took their nuptial vows on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in ancient city of Jos.

‘Wise men say only fools rush in…’ Elvis Presley says in his hit single ‘Falling in Love with You’, and Favour (fondly referred to as ‘Wise One’), duly stuck to the rule as he took his time before walking up the altar to say ‘I do’ to his girlfriend of 10 years.

The wedding, tagged #EnJoyFavour2020, was a day of joie de vivre for many, and equally one of heartache for many ladies as Favour had long been described as the most eligible bachelor in Jos.

 

The couple pose for a shot at the Prestigious Vallada Hotel and Suites

With his dark fluffy hair, handsome visage, generous smile and deep pocket, Favour was a magnet to the womenfolk.

But he only had eyes for Joy – a stunning beauty herself – whom he met during their days as undergraduates at the University of Jos.

The duo have since been an item on the Jos social scene – colouring events with their infectious love and unmistakable sense of style.

Bride and groom on the way to the reception ground

Joy has gone on to become a top shot at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), while Favour is now the MD, CEO of Geno Enterprises.

As expected, it was all glitz and glamour as the crème de la crème of Jos society converged for what has been described as the wedding of the year, under the distinguished chairmanship of Dr Francis Asieba, and millionaire mogul, Mrs Charity Onigbinde, who served as Chairlady.

The couple dance out after the service

The nuptial vows was said at the magnificent House on the Rock Church, Rayfield Jos, and presided over by the amiable Rev. Akila Yusuf, ably supported by Rev. Prof Ishmael Ogboru, renowned economist and clergyman.

The ritzy Tamarald Event and Suites was the venue of the Red Carpet and reception where guests were treated to a buffet of African and continental dishes, live performances, choreography and sumptuous takeaways.

See more photos from #FJ2020 below…

The bride saunters into church
The bride and her maid of honour
Bride styled by Leenda’s apparel
The couple waltzed to Lionel Richie’s Endless Love
The couple and their family
Some members of the bridal train after the church service
A cross section of guests at the event
Guests at the Red Carpet
,

Related Posts

daddy freeze

Daddy Freeze Speaks on Lasting Investment Opportunities

October 24, 2020

Derin from Isale Eko and Mother Clean the Streets After Vandalisation by Thugs

October 23, 2020

Michael Ilesanmi of 90 Days Fiancé Reacts to Buhari’s Speech

October 23, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply