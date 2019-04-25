Young Buck Threatens to Expose 50 Cent: ‘I’ll Burn Your Career Down’

Young Buck and 50 Cent are back fighting on social media again, but it could end messy this time.

Drama started after 50 shared an Instagram post in which he made a mockery of Buck’s next studio album, suggesting it would be a hit among the LGBT community.

“Young Buck is almost ready to drop his album,” he wrote. “He worked hard on this project. I told him his personal choice to date a tran sexual [sic] will confuse some of his core audience but with the support of the LGBT he should be fine […]”

He apparently was referencing Bucks’ alleged sexual relationship with a transgender woman, which Buck had denied.

Shortly after 50’s transphobic post, Buck called him out on Instagram Live, making several threats.

“You’re trying to sabotage me, pull my music down, send cease-and-desists everywhere, put up little posts and jokes for laughs while you do weak ass shit behind my back and try to keep me tied to a contract,” said Buck who worked with 50 on his G-Unit label. “If you such a real n***a, why don’t you let me go? You understand? And we’ll fight the battle like that. Whatchu scared for, sucka? Line me up like Ja Rule, n***a. Go bar-for-bar with me, n***a. Play that game. You scared? You wanna do sucka shit. You ain’t gonna get away from me though.”

Buck went on to say that as soon as he gets out of his G-Unit contract, he will leak the dirt he has on 50.

“We gonna tell them the truth if we’re gonna play this game. We ain’t gonna sit here and do this. Tell ’em what you’re really doing,” Buck said. “Tell ’em you got your panties in a bunch ’cause I’m tryin’ to move forward with my own career. We not gonna talk about all the other shit, unless you want to. Understand what I’m sayin’? […] We gon’ get real. I can blow your shit up, n**ga. For real, for real. I’ll burn your career down. I’ll Ja Rule you.”

50 Cent had yet to respond to this as at press time.