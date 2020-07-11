‘You Were My First Experience at Everything; Love, Intimacy, Heartbreak’, Tahj Mowry Says as He Offers Prayer for Naya Rivera’s Safety

Tahj Mowry is heartbroken to say the least over the disappearance of Naya Rivera.

The ‘Single Dad’ actor in a very emotional post, professed his undying love for the ‘Glee’ star noting that she was his first love with whom he was hoping to get back together with.

“You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once.

Sharing a picture of Rivera who went missing on Wednesday in Lake Piru while on a boat trip with her 4-year-old son, Mowry stated that he was holding on to hope that his first love would be found even though it’s getting harder everyday.

Tahj Mowry went on to offer a prayer of comfort for the entire Nivera family, making it known that he was available should they need him.

We sincerely hope that Naya Rivera is found soon and safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

