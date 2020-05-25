‘You should’ve listened to Atiku’ – Reno Omokri blames Buhari for COVID-19 spread

Reno Omokri, the former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has blamed the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd) for the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria.

According to Omokri, Nigeria is paying the price of Buhari’s failure to take the advice of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Reno was reacting to Buhari’s Sallah message in which he described the current situation as frightening and appealed to Nigerians to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to stay safe from the disease.

Thos comes amid reports that Lagos – the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria – is running out of beds for patients of the disease, many of who are now being turned back at isolation and treatment centres in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Omokri wrote:

“Dear General @MBuhari, You are shedding crocodile tears. You caused the spread of #COVID19 in Nigeria by refusing to close Nigeria’s airspace in February, despite @Atiku asking you, because your daughter and Abba Kyari were abroad!”

Buhari had closed Nigeria’s airspace in March, after banning flights from 26 countries as the pandemic spread across the globe.

But critics say he was slow in announcing the ban in light of the damage wrought in China and much of Europe at the time.

