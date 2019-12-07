‘You owe Nigerians an apology’ – Cleric tells Buhari

The Presiding Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Adewale Giwa, on Friday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress [APC] to beg Nigerians for forgiveness.

Giwa said Buhari and the APC had failed to manage the citizens and economy of Nigeria since they assumed power in 2015.

The cleric said Mr. Buhari’s language had given the security chiefs power to disobey court orders and mistreat Nigerians.

“Foundations built on lies and deceit can never stand the test of time. President Buhari and the APC have failed to manage the people and the country at large. They no longer maintain a tolerant society.

“They owe Nigerians an apology for what they currently put the nation into. Imagine how many court orders they have disobeyed! The court orders for the release of somebody and you are still keeping that person in your custody.

“What signal are you passing across to other African nations and the international community? Buhari and the APC should not treat us this way. They are now making Nigerians regret of voting them into power in 2015.

“Therefore, having put away falsehood, let each one of you speak the truth with his neighbour, for we are members one of another, according to Ephesians 4:25. Under this government, those considered to be speaking the truth are being jailed while they are releasing killers from jail.

“President Buhari and other leaders of his party must fear God; they must know that the table will definitely change one day. When you are killing or putting the citizens you are governing in jail, who else do you govern?

“Where are the Christians and Muslims under this government? Why are things turning upside down under their supervision? Nobody like Ehud or Samuel who can stand up and speak the truth anymore just because they are protecting their offices.

“I am sure that God will send someone like Othniel, Caleb’s nephew to deliver the people of Nigeria from Cushan-Rishathaim, King of Mesopotamia who was the first oppressor of the Jewish people.

“Shushan-Rishathaim enslaved the people of Israel for eight years, but God sent Othniel to break the yoke. Our God is till alive today, tomorrow and forever. He shall send a successful leader like Samuel to Nigeria.

“Samuel said to the people of Israel; Here I stand. Testify against me in the presence of the LORD and his anointed. Whose ox have I taken? Whose donkey have I taken? Whom have I cheated? Whom have I oppressed? From whose hand have I accepted a bribe to make me shut my eyes? If I have done any of these things, I will make it right.

“God will have mercy on Nigerians and send us a good leader who can stand firm and bring smiles on the faces of Nigerians in Jesus Name. Amen,” said Giwa.