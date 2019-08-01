‘You Must Pay me N2m Before I Go on a Date With You’ – Toyin Lawani to Fans

Toyin Lawani has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and she spoke her truth yesterday in an Instagram post in which she addressed all those who keep asking to go on a date with her.

According to the entrepreneurial fashion stylist, a fan must make sure to transfer the sum of N2 million into her bank account before she will consider going on a date with them, and this is because, really, love is a transactional thing.

“I said I was officially single, doesn’t mean I’m officially stupid, my taste is extremely high. You must pay 2million naira to my account before I Go on A date with you,( Date means eat and talk Oo not to raise leg up ooo )so if you are ugly I can Japaaa Quickly and won’t be upset with myself that I left my work where I get my bread to make time for you,” she wrote.

She continued, “The time that I will use to get dressed and even do makeup, is the same time that I will use to make money and run my many businesses and attend to my amazing clients.”

And to all those who are interested in meeting her, she said they: “MUST BE GOD FEARING, MUST LOVE KIDS, MUST BE GOOD IN BED, MUST KNOW HOW TO USE YOUR TONGUE.”

And she said a lot more. See her post below: