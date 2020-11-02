“You Must Look Carefully for the Best Interest of Your Film”- Mildred Okwo Advises

Mildred Okwo has some words of wisdom for new filmmakers.

According to the iconic producer, filmmakers must look out for their project, who and what’s included in the production, and this is because distributors and cinemas who often fund these projects are there for the bottom-line: the profit.

“It is a business after all,” she said in her Twitter post, adding, “not a vanity showcase.”

See her tweet:

As a Producer, you must look carefully for the best interest of your film. The cinema operators and distributors look out for themselves. It is a business after all not a vanity showcase. — Film Director (@MealdredO) November 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

