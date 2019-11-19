You Might Want to Rethink Your December Plans #BBQinthePark

December in Lagos can be a lot! Between the usual congestion, and what can feel like countless events vying for your money and attention, it can be hard to decide on where to focus your energy (and cash). The ultimate goal for most is to ensure that they get bang for their buck – by having the maximum fun possible without breaking the bank. Lucky for you, BBQ in the Park – the biggest barbeque event in Lagos – ticks both of these boxes!

BBQ in the Park is the perfect blend of entertaining, pocket-friendly fun that the entire family can enjoy this December. The event will be held at 12PM on December 8th at Muri Okunola Park, and will feature all your favourite music, games, and food all in one place!

The event will include a diverse selection of: chefs who will provide sumptuous, spicy barbeque, plus other delicious snacks and meals; video game arenas where you can prove that you’re the playstation king; your favourite DJs; games like chess, table tennis, pool, and performances from special acts.

The event is also 100% free for kids between the ages of 1 and 8 years old, offering a kids zone/playground, games tailored to their specific needs, and events to keep them engaged from start to finish.

Tickets for the event cost 1500 Naira for regular access, and 3500 naira for the VIP package. These tickets will be sold at the venue on the day of the event, but are also available at afrovibeafrica.com and ariiyatickets.com.

For more details and updates, follow @BBQinDPark on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: