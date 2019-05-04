‘You left Godly Children’ – Saraki Eulogises Melaye’s Late Mother

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has expressed grief over the death of Mrs Comfort Melaye, mother of Senator Dino Melaye.

Saraki described her as a worthy matriarch who bequeathed her generation with Godly and respectable children.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, sthe senate president said the late Mrs Melaye would be remembered for her “philanthropy, good nature and exemplification of the core Christian values.”

He urged Senator Melaye and all members of his family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life and left a legacy of true and humane values in all her children.

Saraki said,

“On behalf of my family and the entire 8th Senate, my heart goes out to Senator Dino Melaye and his family in this moment of grief. I pray that the Almighty grants our departed mother eternal rest, and her family and loved ones, the strength and fortitude to bear this significant loss.”

Melaye, senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, had on Thursday night taken to social media to announce the death of his mother.