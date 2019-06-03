‘You Lack the Capacity to Lead APC’ – Oyegun Lambasts Oshiomhole

John Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has joined growing calls for Adam Oshiomhole, his successor, to lead the party.

Speaking through Ray Morphy, his public affairs adviser, Oyegun accused Oshiomhole of degrading and demarketing the APC, rather than seeking to bring more people on board.

He stated this in reaction to the allegation of some APC stakeholders that he set a trap for Oshiomhole.

“That statement of Booby Traps is ludicrous and infantile , an attempt to drum up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole Chairmanship. Oshiomhole failed because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party,” he said in a statement.

“He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party. He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members. So, how does that constitute booby traps by Oyegun, the erstwhile chairman.

“Already, the Deputy National Chairman has confirmed that Oshiomhole runs the party with recourse to the NWC. He acts in direct opposite of decisions taken by NWC. No minutes of NWC meetings which in any event take place outside the party Secretariat.

“How would you not have crisis in states with the confusion that Oshiomhole created when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of choosing candidates for elections. Much of the crisis in states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current chairman. How has this Oshiomhole incapacity become booby traps by Oyegun.

“Many party men were aghast at the unfairness and injustice meted them during the primaries process. Only a bad carpenter quarrels with his tools. Indeed Oshiomhole is degrading and demarketing the party, rather than seek to bring more people on board.”

There have been calls for Oshiomhole to step down as chairman of the ruling party after a series of setbacks in the gubernatorial elections.

Leading the call is Lawal Shuaibu, deputy chairman of the APC in the north, who insisted that Oshiomhole should resign in the wake of the chaos rocking the party.