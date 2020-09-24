You Have No Right to Someone’s Money, Shade Ladipo Says

Shade Ladipo is not down for the sense of entitlement of many Nigerians especially where money is concerned.

The media personality in reaction to claims from fans of disqualified BBN housemate, Erica, who called out CMC boss for renegading on his promise to give a car gift and N2 Million, made the statement.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shade Ladipo wrote;

“If someone promises you money or gifts and renegades…pls (sic) understand it’s just a promise. You have no rights to the money.

“You have no entitlement to the money. The money isn’t yours. The money still belongs to the owner.

“Let’s stop being beggars here. #WorkFoeYourMuls #TellEricaToSellMoreShirts”.

