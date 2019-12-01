‘You have no right to be horny if you’re poor’ – Peruzzi

Fast rising Nigeria singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has caused outrage by stating that a broke man has no right to be horny.

The DMW artist, whose song ‘Nana’ is presently ruling the airwaves, took to Twitter to share his rather bizarre thought on sex.

He wrote:

You Have No Right To Be Horny If You Don’t Have Money 🤷🏾‍♂️

Peruzzi, who is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with BBNaija’s Ceec, sparked a furore on Twitter with his remark as some accused him of being poor until Davido picked him up.

Others wondered is the natural process of blood flow has any economic notations.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Hope you did the same when you were broke? — IG: OmodunSkincare (@OB_Omokorede) November 30, 2019

So u weren’t knacking before Davido show? — brown_skin_renda🧚🏾‍♀️🧖🏽‍♀️ (@Renda___) November 30, 2019

Blood flow no get GPS ooooo. Na where the blood go flow e go flow whether money dey or not.. 🤷🏾‍♂️🌚 — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 (@therealdaddymo1) November 30, 2019