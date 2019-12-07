‘You have no respect for the constitution, Nigerians, God’ – Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari, DSS over Sowore

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, during court sitting.

In an extraordinary move Friday, DSS operatives chased out a sitting judge and lawyers from the courtroom and attacked journalists before re-arresting Sowore.

This is coming less than a day after Sowore was released by the DSS after an Abuja Federal High Court ordered for his release within 24 hours.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to condemn the sate police and commander-in-chief.

“What was done @YeleSowore is a disgrace and outrage! You fight and brutalize a man that has been granted bail by a court of law and you do it right there on the court that granted him bail,” he wrote.

“You drag him all over the floor and you forcefully take him back into detention! Shame on you.

“You have no respect for the constitution, No respect for the courts, no respect for judges, no respect for the rights of Nigerian citizen, no respect for decency, no respect for humanity and no respect for God. Buhari fear God and know that you will not be in power forever.

“The worst aspect of all this is that they did it right in front of the television cameras. If they can do this to him in front of television cameras only God knows what they can do to him behind closed doors!”