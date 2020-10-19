“You Have No Business Sending Us Tweets”- Mr Macaroni Drags the Government Over #EndSARS

Debo Macaroni dragged the government for filth for tweeting at Nigerians during this historical moment, when many people have taken to the streets to protest police brutality.

According to the comic actor, the government should give Nigerians daily updates on what they are doing or done to secure lives and properties and to make people feel safer during this time, not sending them tweets on social media.

“During elections, you go from state to state, from local government to local government and you promise the Nigerian people that you will do better. So when we are in a state like this, when those people you promised are crying to you, you have no business sending us tweets,” he said, and he said a lot more.

Watch an excerpt from the Macaroni interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV

Mr macaroni was enraged as we all should be “Mr President has no business sending us tweets”#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA #EndBadGoverance pic.twitter.com/f34Hfaxv2e — Artur Paendrag Tanreall (@ArturTanreall) October 18, 2020

