Princess Shyngle has revealed that she is attracted to both men and women.

The actress took to her Instagram live to let it be known that she’s proudly bisexual and is not ashamed of her sexuality.

In the video she shared, the Ghanaian native who grew up in Zimbabwe and nurses the ambition to be the first female president of Zimbabwe said;

“Yeah, you guys know I swing both ways right? I love boys, I love girls. Errmmm..I’m a proud bisexual girl. I have nothing to be embarrassed about”.

