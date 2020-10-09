‘You Gotta Match the Bag Sweetie,’ Peep Cardi B’s Message to Prospective Love Interests

If you’re looking to get with Cardi B on the heels of her separation from estranged husband, Offset, you better come with the bag.
Th newly single rapper and mother of one issued a Public Service Announcement to all prospective love interests on her Instagram story.
Cardi B who disclosed that she was spoilt silly in her last relationship, stated that her new man’s “gotta match the bag”.
She posted the message,
“You gotta match the bag sweetie… I sued to get super spoil (sic) I expect that from the next man”.
There you have it folks, make sure you come correct and your money long.