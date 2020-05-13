“You Got a G-Wagon and Squatting”, Mike Ezuruonye Blows Hot

Mike Ezuruonye is calling out bullshit and damning the consequence.

The rather low-key Nollywood actor isn’t impressed with humans who put up the show of a flamboyant lifestyle for other people’s benefit whilst suffering, and he is making his displeasure known.

Sharing his thoughts, the 37-year-old called out fake lifestyle in a post writing,

“U got a G-Wagon and Squatting.Been Impressing The Whole Lagos..Now u need Relief…I Cant deal🙄🙄🙄🙄#fakelifeisexpensive”.

Well, the fake-it-till-you-make-it syndrome doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

