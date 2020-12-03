You Fit Kill Pesin Pikin With Enjoyment – OAP, N6 Appeals to Diasporans Coming Home for #DettyDecember

N6 has made a passionate appeal to all Nigerians in diaspora who will be in the country for the end of the year festivities.

The OAP on his Instastory asked that these set of people carry out #DettyDecember activities with their home based colleagues in mind since the Naira has fallen so low against the Dollar with a present exchange rate of N500=$1.

N6 noted that with this being the case, Diasporans will have more than enough to ‘press necks’ and ‘fit kill pesin pikin with enjoyment by mistake’.

He appealed that these set of people adopt a Nigerian friend this holiday season and send such, foreign currency to enjoy prayers that will get to their lineages.

