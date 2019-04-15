‘You don’t Need WAEC to be President or Governor’ – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign, said a certificate of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) is not a criterion to contest an election and emerge Nigeria president or governor in any state in the country.

“By the definition of “School Certificate or its equivalent” in section 318 of the 1999 Constitution. You don’t need a WAEC certificate to become President or Governor,” Keyamo said in a tweet while reacting to the Osun State governorship election scenario.

This comes in the wake of dispute regarding the eligibility of Ademola Adeleke in the Osun State governorship election.

Keyamo argued that Adeleke did not need to “forge” his WAEC certificate to contest the office of a governor because WAEC certificate is not needed to contest the office of a governor in Nigeria.

“Let me end my free lecture series by saying that the crux of the matter is that if you don’t have a WAEC certificate, there’s no need to go ahead & forge one in a bid to be Governor or President,” Keyamo said.

“You can still be qualified, regardless. That’s the mistake made in Osun Case Scenario.”

“Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution defines “School Certificate or its equivalent” to mean primary 6 School Leaving Certificate plus the ability to just speak, write, understand and communicate in English language to the satisfaction of INEC. No WAEC certificate is needed,” Keyamo said.

But on the academic requirement of the Office of Nigeria President, section 139 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution says person seeking the position must “have been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent.”

His latest submission has triggered fresh debate over the suitability of the Nigerian constitution, seeing as President Buhari is also being accused of not possessing a secondary school certificate.