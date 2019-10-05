‘You don’t deserve Second term’ – APC fires Obaseki

A group of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, known as the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), has claimed Governor Godwin Obaseki does not deserve a second term of office.

This comes after the declaration for a second term by Obaseki in Benin City earlier this week.

The group, in a statement signed by a former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Samson Osagie and former Speaker House of Assembly, Thomas Okosun, also asked the chairman of the APC in the state, Mr Anslem Ojezua, to resign his position for alleged failure to resolve the crisis bedeviling the party.

According to the EPM, Obaseki has not given a tangible and acceptable account of his stewardship three years into his administration and is merely attempting to spoil the APC brand by employing ‘deceitful tactics’ to give Edo people the impression that he is performing.

It said: “Governor Obaseki exhibited the highest degree of infidelity to Edo people and the All Progressive Congress by abandoning projects he participated in sourcing funds for, and then turned around to blackmail the same government that started those projects.

“Governor Obaseki is only dreaming to think that because he is the custodian of our collective patrimony he will intimidate us and hoodwink Edo people to shy away from giving him a run for our money he is amassing to run for second term.

“Let this serve as notice to him that some of us are going to present ourselves for next year’s gubernatorial elections and by the time the array of contestants are unveiled, Edo people will not chose deceit over sincerity, rhetorics over substance and a government that has encouraged capital flight from the state over a government that will make sure the resources of the state circulates among its citizens.”