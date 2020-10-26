‘You Changed My Life Forever,’ Russell Wilson Celebrates Ciara on Her Birthday

Russell Wilson declared his eternal love to his wife and mother of his children, Ciara, in a beautiful birthday message he wrote her.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback took to his Instagram page to extol the virtues of the birthday girl who was a year older on October 25, 2020.
In his message to Ciara, Russell Wilson said that the best thing about the 35-year-old singer and mother of three, is how she makes the family always laugh from ear to ear and wraps them in love.
“We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babylove!” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara