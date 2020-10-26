‘You Changed My Life Forever,’ Russell Wilson Celebrates Ciara on Her Birthday

Russell Wilson declared his eternal love to his wife and mother of his children, Ciara, in a beautiful birthday message he wrote her.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback took to his Instagram page to extol the virtues of the birthday girl who was a year older on October 25, 2020.

In his message to Ciara, Russell Wilson said that the best thing about the 35-year-old singer and mother of three, is how she makes the family always laugh from ear to ear and wraps them in love.

“We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babylove!” he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

