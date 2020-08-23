You can’t silence the church with CAMA – Pastor Giwa tells  Buhari

Nigerian clergyman, Adewale Giwa, the senior pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, says the dream of President Muhammadu Buhari to control the church through the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) cannot come true.

In a statement to newsmen on Saturday, Pastor Giwa specifically urged President Buhari not to flex his muscles at the church because nobody owns it.

He wondered why President Buhari would not focus his energy on security, corruption and Nigeria’s bad economy as opposed to doing everything possible to silence the church of God.

“President Buhari wants to use the CAMA law to silence us from speaking against injustice, maladministration and killings under his administration.

“It’s not possible because the Lord has declared the bill dead. Who controls his finances?

“How dare President Buhari and his agents fight the church? I think he should flex his muscles at fixing Nigeria instead of flexing his muscles at the church.

“Nobody owns the church, I believe his vice president who is a Christian should educate him. If you are fighting the church, you are fighting God, and no one can fight God.”

Pastor Giwa joins Bishop David Oyedepo who last week tore into the president for targeting the church with the CAMA.

