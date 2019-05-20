‘You Can’t Satisfy Humans’ – Ruggedman Reacts to Olunloyo’s Snitch Claims

Veteran rapper Ruggedman has hit back after controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, accused him of being the brain behind the travails of rapper, Naira Marley.

In a social media post Sunday, Kemi claimed that she got her information from an inside source within the EFCC which alleged that it was Ruggedman that initiated the petition to arrest the up-coming rapper.

Reacting, Ruggedman took to his Instagram handle to state that he had nothing to gain from doing so and the law only took its course.

His response, which he has tagged as the last attempt to address the issue at hand reads:

”MY LAST POST ON THIS MATTER!

”YOU CANT SATISFY HUMANS!

”I know a lot of people want to use this sensitive case to trend, so I will not mention any handle directly.

But all I will ask is that “anyone with proof of Ruggedman writing a petition against Naira Marley should please make it public asap so people will see.

”If they dont, then people should know they are sick and only trying to trend themselves.

The same person fighting rogue police on behalf of innocent youths, can not turn around and get a young guy arrested because of ordinary insults.

”It’s a pity how quick Nigerians forget cos they are angry, but time will tell.

God bless us all.

#GodOverEverything#EndjunkJournalism#DoTheRightThing #StopandThink

#HatersGetNothing#Endpolicebrutality”