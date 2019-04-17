You Can Now Watch Beyoncé’s New Coachella Movie Homecoming on Netflix

Netflix is now streaming Beyoncé’s new film Homecoming.
The film documents her headlining 2018 Coachella performance and features footage and interviews from the lead-up.
The much-anticipated film premiered at Washington D.C.’s Howard University and Houston’s Texas Southern University last night.
Recall that Beyoncé’s Coachella marked the first time a black woman has headlined the festival since it launched in 1999. It also featured appearances from Solange, JAY-Z, and a Destiny Child reunion performance.