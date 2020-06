Lillian Afegbai is putting it out there about the kind of man that can catch her fancy.

The Nollywood actress and producer, put up an Instagram post that seemed like a shade to Hush Puppi and other celebrities bent on flaunting their wealth of the gram.

The CEO of Lily’s secret revealed that she would always be turned on by a low-key man rather than a flamboyant one.

“A low-key man will always turn me on….You can keep your Gucci drip” she wrote while sharing a stunning photo of herself.

