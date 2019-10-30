‘You are useless, a disappointment’ – Davido blasts Kayode Ogundamisi

Afro-pop superstar, David Adeleke aka Davido took an unabashed supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Ogundamisi to the cleaners on Wednesday over his comment on the arrest of two ladies who recently made pregnancy prank.

The ladies, Helen and Susan were seen handcuffed in a viral video posted by Davido’s hype man Special Spesh on Tuesday – though the singer asked that they be released.

Ogundamisi took to Twitter to condemn Davido for arresting the lady and he didn’t just do that, he also went political in his comment by dragging the singer’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke who was the governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun State in 2018.

He quoted a tweet from another APC supporter Jack Obinyan who had also expressed his disappointment in Davido over the lady’s arrest despite their public apology.

Ogundamisi tweeted:

“Imagine @iam_Davido as first Cousin in @StateofOsun with his Uncle @IsiakaAdeleke1 as Governor. And @MBuhari is meant to be the tyrant o!”

Davido quoted Ogundamisi’s tweet and warned him to keep his family’s name out of his mouth, describing him as useless and a disappointment.

It pains you that someone half ur age that you can give birth too is Greater than you will ever be … U are a loser , a disappointment…… ur are useless ! Now keep my family name out ur mouth ! Ur whole life earnings no reach 30 percent of my show money and it hurts I know https://t.co/QwZkTlTI3U — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 30, 2019