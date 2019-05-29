‘You are My Rock’ – Osinbajo Pens Love Note to Wife Dolapo after Swearing-In

Amid the mayhem and beehive of activities on the inauguration day, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo still had the time to pen a billet doux for his wife Dolapo.

A few hours after leaving the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the swearing-in, the Vice President took to his verified Facebook page to pay glowing tributes to his wife and appreciate her for standing by him in the first term in office as Vice President.

The vice-president then lovingly sought the support of his wife for a second term.

He wrote,

“My dear Dolapo,

“Thank you for years past.

“Thank you especially for the last four years,

“You are my rock.

“And with you by my side, I am ready for the next four years of service.”

See his Facebook Post Here.