‘You are My Queen, My Peace!’ – Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Wife on her Birthday

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Lagos State governorship candidate, is celebrating his wife Ibijoke as she turns a year older today.

The governorship hopeful showered encomiums on his wife on her special day, saying she has been his “happy place and peace.”

The 53-year-old prayed for more years of good health together and wisdom to govern Lagosians ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

“Happy Birthday to my darling wife,” Sanwo-Olu wrote.

“My dear Ibijoke, I can attest to the Bible verse that says, He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.

“You have not only been my wife, you have also been my prayer partner, my confidant, my number one supporter, my happy place, and most importantly, my peace.

“Thank you for everything you have been to me and our Children.

“On this special day, it is my prayer that the good Lord will bless you and keep you, and as your days, so shall your strength be.

“Thank you my Queen for coming on this journey with me as I embark on one of the most important roles in my life.

“It is my prayer that the Lord will grant us wisdom to do that which is right by Lagosians because they deserve the very best.”

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu is a renowned medical practitioner currently at Harvey Road Health Centre and Maternity.