‘You are in Bondage with Me’, Stephanie Coker Tells Husband on Third Wedding Anniversary

Stephanie Coker is celebrating her third wedding anniversary to husband, Olumide Aderinokun.

The media girl and mother of one took to her Instagram page to reminisce on the date, August 12, 2017, when they lit up Mykonos in Greece to begin their journey into marital bliss.

Stephanie Coker penned a sweet message to her husband of three years, letting him know that she would choose him over and over again while adding that he’s in bondage with her even in his next life.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, Coker wrote,

“Marriage a blessing, but it’s also not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of understanding and I am blessed to be with my soulmate.

“Three years ago we lit up Mykonos and promised each other a lifetime of love, support and understanding. I would choose you over and over again @daderinokun.

“For every failed marriage, there are a million fairytale endings. Here’s to eternity my lover and best friend. Happy anniversary Lumi!!!

P.S @daderinokun it’s not 97 years left, you are in bondage with me I. Your next life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

