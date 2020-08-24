“You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama

Lala Akindoju is catching a lot of flak after her shocking tweets defending Big Brother Naija housemate Laycon who has been slandering Erica for daring to reject his sexual advances.

Laycon’s gang up against Erica has stirred a heated conversation on social media, and Akindoju sees no problem with how Laycon has smeared Erica’s name in the house; she thinks his attitude toward Erica is simply “a coping mechanism.”

“Let’s not forget that people handle rejection differently,” she said, “Some of us know the extents we go to get over people we love but have rejected us. Unfortunately this person is trapped in the same house. It is not impossible that he will talk about it every time he sees her.”

She continued, “Rejection is not an easy thing to deal with o. Let’s be a little human and not mock people’s coping mechanisms.”

And Nigerians are dragging her for filth for enabling such behaviour. See some of the reactions below:

Stop enabling nonsense please. This is particularly disappointing because you’re a woman. Do better… 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/iaW2Hy1sUg — Ada Akunne aka Lifelong Coven Member (@SheisBoki) August 24, 2020

You are basically enabling harassment and abuse. How about talking about the feelings of the one who is rejected the said person? Oh, women shouldn't have feelings Do you also know that the said rejectee also has a whole girlfriend outside? https://t.co/qN9Ie4lXVg — OE! (@EdimaloE) August 24, 2020

I cannot believe Erica's feeling were nto considered here. This is you making a comment from a fan point of view. So he must just continue speaking ill of her? Making her a villian? He cannot be at fault because his little ego is bruised? Women are their worst enemies #BBNaija https://t.co/jYKgSdrgyK — Team Erica🇿🇦🌟 (@TeamEricaBBN5) August 24, 2020

A public figure is saying this? This show just exposes how women dance to patriarchy. I cannot believe you are making excuses for his behavior. You are not even considering Erica's feelings here. Oh I forgot, her feelings don't matter. #BBNaija https://t.co/jYKgSdrgyK — Team Erica🇿🇦🌟 (@TeamEricaBBN5) August 24, 2020

They were NEVER in a relationship! He has a girlfriend but he's steady slandering the poor girl & planting seeds of discord among the housemates. He is delusional and it is your type that enables psychopaths like these. #BBNaija #BBNaijaLocdown2020 https://t.co/KwD4dhxxop — Adesuwa🌻 (@Uwaskyy) August 24, 2020

It’s embarrassing wen speak highly of people and they disappoint you, to think you’re a woman I’m disappointed ma #BBNaija https://t.co/557QcKRu11 — Kiddwaya&Erica Stan Account ❤️❤️ (@Keeysu_) August 24, 2020

So it's only the guy's feelings that should be considered?! Nobody is saying he shouldn't cry if he wants to but he has no right in the world to speak ill of a woman cus of rejection!

Everybody has a thing or two to say till it's your image that's tarnished. https://t.co/khfOSc28EM — DAVIDO'S SIDE CHICK🍭🌈 (@Zinel_x) August 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

