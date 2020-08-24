“You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama

Lala Akindoju is catching a lot of flak after her shocking tweets defending Big Brother Naija housemate Laycon who has been slandering Erica for daring to reject his sexual advances.

Laycon’s gang up against Erica has stirred a heated conversation on social media, and Akindoju sees no problem with how Laycon has smeared Erica’s name in the house; she thinks his attitude toward Erica is simply “a coping mechanism.”

“Let’s not forget that people handle rejection differently,” she said, “Some of us know the extents we go to get over people we love but have rejected us. Unfortunately this person is trapped in the same house. It is not impossible that he will talk about it every time he sees her.”

She continued, “Rejection is not an easy thing to deal with o. Let’s be a little human and not mock people’s coping mechanisms.”

And Nigerians are dragging her for filth for enabling such behaviour. See some of the reactions below:

