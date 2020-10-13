‘You Are Beyond Contempt’, Toni Braxton Calls Out David Adefeso

Toni Braxton doesn’t play when it comes to her family and has called out her sister’s boyfriend, David Adefeso on social media.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share a picture of a text message to David, calling him a weasel and a ferret who is beyond contempt.

Toni Braxton with strong words, asked David Adefeso to keep her children out of his shenanigans and leave her family alone.

Recall that weeks ago, Nigerian-American Adefeso had granted a number of interviews after filing a domestic violence restraining order against Tamar Braxton.

However, Tamar and her team had denied she assaulted David, stating that he in fact had attacked her and threatened a murder-suicide while they were headed to a doctor’s appointment for Tamar.

