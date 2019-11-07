‘You are being economical with the truth’ – MAN blasts Fashola over claims Nigerian roads are not as bad as portrayed

The Chairman, Infrastructure Development Committee, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria [MAN], Ibrahim Usman, has dismissed the claims by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, that Nigerian roads were not that bad as often portrayed.

Speaking shortly after the Federal Executive Council [FEC] meeting, on Wednesday, Fashola said reports on the poor state of the country’s roads were mere hypes.

“The roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed,” Fashola said.

“I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad.”

The minister explained that, but for funding challenges, most road projects would have been long completed.

Fashola also stated that some parts of the country faced peculiar issues like the high water table, which made construction in the rainy season difficult.

But Usman disagrees with the minister, saying:

“I think the minister is being economical with the truth. The roads are terrible. Take for instance the Biu to Gombe road that took one-and-a-half hours in the past to ply, now it takes four hours to get from Biu to Gombe. The luck we have is that Boko Haram has not stuck on that road.

“Another terrible road is the Damaturu-Biu road. That also takes four hours when in the past it took less than two hours.That was where military trucks and equipment were seized and taken into the bush by bandits some weeks back. At least if the roads are good, cars can move with speed but when the roads are terrible, movement is difficult and it is easy for robbers to attack.”

He said he recently travelled from Lagos to Cotonou where he spent three hours getting to Cotonou but from Cotonou to Lome, he did not find a single pothole and the trip took less than the length of time it took to go from Lagos to Cotonou.