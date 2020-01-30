‘You are a traitor, a disgrace to Islam’ – Fani-Kayode blasts MURIC’s Akintola

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, over his description of the codename of South Security Network, Amotekun as ‘un-Islamic’.

Akintola had in a statement asked the southwest governors to change the name of the new regional security outfit alleging that employment into the firm was skewed against Muslims.

The nickname ‘Amotekun’ is a Yoruba word for a leopard, and the MURIC director argued that it was used by Christians to score a spiritual point.

Reacting to his claim via his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode described him as a ‘Judas’ and a ‘slave to the Fulani.’

“Ishaq Akintola is a traitor. His name is Judas! Not only is he a gutless slave to the Fulani, but he is also a disgrace to Islam. He should ask his masters why they NEVER allow Oduduwan Muslims to lead in prayer even though Islam got to the SW 400 years before they set foot in Nigeria,” he tweeted.