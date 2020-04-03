Yoruba youths demand probe of sack of Gen Adeniyi

Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has strongly disagreed with the recent dismissal of Major General Olusegun G. Adeniyi as Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, and eventual sack from the Nigerian Army describing it as high handed and premeditated crucifixion.

In a statement Thursday, the group therefore called on “President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate this incidence and caution the military high authorities from causing avoidable damage to the nation.”

The statement read: “We therefore ask for protection of Major General Adeniyi (Omoluabi) from any form of persecution not subjected to inhuman treatment as he has diligently served and deserve a Medal of Honour not disgrace.”

The statement further called, “on all Yoruba elders and Royal Fathers to collectively and swiftly intervene and rescue General OG Adeniyi: a great “Akinkanju Oodua” (Brave Hearted Villain) from imminent disgrace forthwith,” adding: “We have emphatically spoken in loud voice!!!

The statement signed by Aare Oladotun Hassan, Esq. President, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide titled ‘RE: Nigerian Army Approves New Postings And Appointments All Because Of One Man: Yoruba Youths Condemn The Dismissal Of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi From The Nigerian Army Over Virile Video’.

It said, “the apex youth body in the South West Geo-political Zone of Nigeria and in Diaspora: Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) is concerned over the recent actions that culminated to the eventual sack and foreseeable court-martial of a distinct Yoruba fearless General and theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole: Major General Olusegun G. Adeniyi over what we perceived as premeditated crucifixion for the atonement of unpatriotic desecration and tainted act of complicity by the Nigerian Army highest echelons in the handling of intelligence and weaponry supply to the troops, leading to well-coordinated attacks of the Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), unfortified with sophisticated armoury troops by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents, leaving behind tales of monumental casualties, deaths (Major casualties from the Southern Nigeria extractions), lots are currently suffering and destined to die in the Maiduguri forests and programmed destruction of anticipated arms supply few days before the major attacks.

“After watching the expository trending virile video of OPLD, Maiduguri on 29th March, 2020 released by General Adeniyi, showing their unflinching commitments and absolute loyalty to the Nigerian nation, while expressing grave displeasure over wrong intelligence from the Army headquarters and lack of motivation due to short of armoury supplies overtime, one will not hesitate to weep for our dear country, unfortunately this is not the first time of such double jeopardy!!!

“However, consequently we got the unfortunate first announcement bombshell from Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations on 31 March 2020, a smokescreen to the real intended announcement of 1st April, 2020 on the immediate dismissal and eventual court Marshal/ further unmeritorious retirement of Gen. OG Adeniyi under the guise of a general routine postings and reshuffling of the Senior Officers of the Nigerian Army, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai,” the statement noted.

It further affirmed, “according to the Nigerian Army’s major highlight of the posting which takes effect from 1st of April 2020 includes – the posting and appointment of a new Commander of the Theater Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) Maiduguri, while Maj Gen OG Adeniyi is redeployed from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri to NARC as Senior Research Fellow.

“Others affected in the Operation Lafiya Dole quagmire include – Maj Gen MG Ali from Headquarters Theatre Command, OPLD Maiduguri is redeployed to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander, while Maj Gen S Idris, from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu-Yobe State redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison while we see all other affected senior officers redeployment as casualty decoy, deceit and clandestine motive.

“Based on this premise, we are aghast to see another headline on dismissal of a great icon of hope and eagle eyes of the NA; similarly we have witnessed how great men and women of the Nigerian Army are dying in droves in the hands of the insurgents, while those arrested are released without prosecution by the FG,” the statement declared.