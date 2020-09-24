‘Yoruba must secede from Nigeria’ – Professor Akintoye

Leaders of Yoruba nation converged in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday to restate their agitation for secession of Yoruba nation from Nigeria.

At the event, the leader of the group, Professor Adebanji Akintoye, said over 55 million people in Yoruba land will get their freedom without breaking the law of the country or shedding any blood, Daily Trust writes.

Akintoye stressed the importance of the struggle, saying when they first started the struggle, they had 45 organisations but now they can boast of 107 organisations.

He stated this at the celebration of this year’s remembrance of Kiriji war which happened between 1877 and 1893.

The leader of Yoruba struggle, who presented the lead paper at the event, said: “We have been saying we will have a Yoruba nation of our own.

“Yoruba World Congress is committed to helping Yoruba nation to secure its position in the comity of nations.

“They do say I don’t compromise.

“It’s not every time. But once we say, we will take a common stance, I don’t know how to betray.

“We will get Yoruba nation free without violence, we will not break the laws of Nigeria.

“If there is anyone who wants to be violent, we will tell them, no. ”

He, however, warned youths against violence as they planned rally on the celebration of October 1 this year.

He said: “If you’re violent and there are dead bodies on the streets, you are circumventing our purpose.

“We are telling the world that we want our own country.

“We have the rights to demand for our rights.

“When we launched Amotekun, was there any arrest, violence? If you want to stage a rally, do so. It’s your rights but no violence.”

“I have passion for the youths.

“If you don’t have people who can take after you, no matter the amount of wealth you have it’s nothing.

“These youths are important.

“We elders can only guide and lead you.

“We can write letters but it is you who will do it.

“It must succeed. Anybody saying contrary, I’m not part of that idea.”

“In the past of 30 and 40 years ago, the youths have not been the same again.

“I graduated from the University College Ibadan in the morning and by evening my wife and I were employed.

“I can’t do the things I’m doing now if I don’t have the youths around me.

“We are hurting our future in a very vicious way.

“Yoruba are 55 million, 74 percent are 40 years.”

