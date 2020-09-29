Yoruba Group condemns secessionist rally, support United Nigeria

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) and Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide (YCWW) have asked their members to stay away from the proposed October 1 rally.

The Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has proposed rally for Yoruba self determination Oct. 1, saying they are disillusioned with Nigeria as it is presently structured.

However, the groups, YCYW and YCWW, both under the umbrella of the Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, disassociated themselves from the rally.

The statement was jointly signed by Chief Oladotun Hassan and Mr Adekanbi Siyanbade, both President-General and Executive Secretary of the pan Yoruba groups, respectively.

The statement said the promoters of the rally had remained faceless with their real identities still shielded, adding that the process was being carried out “like a headless chicken”.

“This singular act to raise another flag in a territory of a nation could lead to invasion and arm conflicts against the government.

“We, therefore, seize this medium to inform the whole world, and having earlier instructed and directed all members of YCYW, YCWW and all our affiliate organisations not to promote any Oodua flags, emblems, insignia, nor participate in the declared ‘YorubaExit Rally’ of 1st October, 2020.

“We have more pressing issues than fanning embers of crises; Nigeria currently needs collective fundamental intervention and rescue mission by our generation,” it said.

The statement said they were working with like-minded bodies for an opportunity to dialogue on all and every affected areas of mutual concern and raised fundamental demands, while proffering innovative ideas for lasting solutions to the country’s challenges.

It added: “Hence, our freedom lies in our collective destiny and not in the street protest. We need more unity in Yoruba land to succeed on any Yoruba Agenda.

“However, we must first aim to clean the Augean political stables internally, and ask all our elected or selected political leaders to show transparency, integrity, service and give maximum accountability, based on absolute fidelity and prudency in the management of our resources.”

