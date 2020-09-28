Yoruba group accuses ‘top Lagos politician’ of plotting to disrupt National Rally

Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has accused, “a prominent Yoruba politician in Lagos,” of planning to disrupt the planned October 1 rally aimed at demanding for the Yoruba Nation.

Zacchaeus Somorin, YOV Communications Director, said this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the coalition received intelligence that the powerful figure had issued a directive to miscreants to disrupt the peaceful protest.

“Our sources informed us that each of the 500 hoodlums will be given N5,000 each for the dirty job”, the spokesman revealed.

Somorin condemned the “malevolent act” and advised the politician to desist from actions that will derail the liberation of Yoruba people.

”YOV is no longer interested in a country that is seeking loan to develop the Niger Republic with a rail network. A country that finds it impossible to safeguard lives, provide electricity, good roads, food and job security, affordable housing, quality education and healthcare.

”The Nigerian State is preponderant of nepotism, with a clannish leader. This is evident in Katsina State where there are more than 20 federal projects actively going on, while other states suffer infrastructural deficit.

”No one needs to be told that the Katsina refinery is to serve the interests of Chad and Niger Republic. However, no single major project is going on in Ogun, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vice, Yemi Osinbajo.

“As we prepare for the October 1 rally, we appreciate the efforts of all affiliate groups and organizations ready for the peaceful demonstrations in all the six continents and 176 countries. We are not shaken,” Somorin added.

