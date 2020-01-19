Yoruba elders hit Tinubu over Amotekun

A socio-cultural organisation, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), on Saturday called on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to stop playing the ostrich and speak up now on controversies surrounding the new security initiative, Operation Amotekun, recently launched by the Southwest governments.

this come after the Federal Government (through the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation), Abubakar Malami, declared the initiative illegal, despite southwest governors and major stakeholders in the region insisting they have carried major stakeholders in the Federal Government along since the idea was first muted in July 2019.

Interestingly, Tinubu, who is the leader of the southwest APC that currently controls five out of the six states in the zone, has remained tight-lipped, and the YCE, Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, are deeply troubled by his failure to speak.

The Secretary-General of YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide, told The Guardian that Tinubu’s silence on Amotekun is worrisome and gives the impression that he has abandoned the governors, who took the laudable initiative, amidst the rising wave of insecurity across Yoruba land at the mercy of the “almighty federal authority.”

According to Olajide: “One would have expected Tinubu to speak up. His silence is not inspiring to most of us because it is incumbent on every reasonable Yoruba person to speak on insecurity confronting us since APC came into power in 2015. YCE is not particularly happy about his silence.”



Olajide urged the media to approach Tinubu to speak up on the issue because his voice as the political leader of the zone in the APC is important. “The entire Yoruba nation supports what the governors have done in setting up Operation Amotekun, but the Federal Government just came up to declare it illegal. Tinubu’s silence is absolutely worrisome.”



Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said Tinubu’s voice is irrelevant in this situation since the governors and the entire Yoruba nation have taken a position on how to provide security for their lives and property.