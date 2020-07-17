Yoruba Actress, Liz Anjorin Gets Married in Low-key Ceremony

Liz Anjorin is now a married woman.

The Yoruba Nollywood actress tied the knot in a super low-key ceremony with her bae of fourteen years.

The mother of one from who has a daughter from a previous relationship kept things under wraps and only shared a headless picture of herself and her husband from their nuptials on her Instagram page.

Liz Anjorin who was at loggerheads with Toyin Abraham for a while didn’t invite her colleagues from the movie industry to the hush ceremony which took place recently.

The identity of her new man is yet to be unveiled but pictures show he’s not a familiar face in the movie business.

Check out photos from the alleged wedding below.

