Yoruba Actress, Liz Anjorin Gets Married in Low-key Ceremony

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Yoruba Actress, Liz Anjorin Gets Married in Low-key Ceremony

Liz Anjorin is now a married woman.

The Yoruba Nollywood actress tied the knot in a super low-key ceremony with her bae of fourteen years.

The mother of one from who has a daughter from a previous relationship kept things under wraps and only shared a headless picture of herself and her husband from their nuptials on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

14yrs with no flaws… . Saying YES is like paying back 1% of your 1001 good deed to me and my late mother.. . My father My brother My comforter My gist partner My paddy My alabaro My husband . None of the good deed you gave me spreed to 3rd party or internet till tmrw , . But I thank myself for keeping promise . Make I stop here mk I go drink small water . .Ejoor SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO isa banger E order tiyin . SOYOYO SOYOYO SOYOYO SOYOYO SOYOYO SOYOYO IRUNMIJOLO IRUNMIJOLO IRUNMIJOLO IRUNMIJOLO THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU TAKE YOU. . . . That look when people sew same aso_ebi but yours looks more HEAVENLY COS ITS MADE BY LIZZYANJORIN, You go hear : Abeg who sew this EGUNGUN BECAREFUL for you guyz?? Edide edide OTO LAYE YIN E SUN SIWAJU 😜🤪🤪🤪 I lie ?? . .. DANDRUFF, UNHEALTHY HAIR AND BAD SKIN JAM AGBAKO WITH MY PRODUCTS . .YOUR LOOK CAN OPEN MANY  DOORS FOR YOU, OZZA RUM CAN ONLY OPEN THE POCKET OF YOUR PARTNER . . YOUR HAIR, SKIN & WHAT YOU WEAR SPEAKS VOLUME THAN ANY OTHER THING . ******************************* . WHAT IS THE PROBLEM OF YOUR SKIN ???… . . DO NOT PAY TO ANY ACCOUNT EXCEPT (ELIZABETH ANJORIN IBUKUNOLU  ON ACCESSS OR FIDELITY ) TOOTH PICK KO NI WO PAWA O🙏🙏 . . KILEFE BAWA RA ?? ********************** NAME OF ATTIRE ; ABELEJEYAN 😂🤣😂🤣 . .********************************** *.Office Number = 07055555861 . ********************************** ANJORIN ELIZABETH IBUKUNOLU ACCT NO: 6010150321 FIDELITY BANK… ************************************ * Office Address= LIZZY  ANJORIN CLOTHINGS  ROAD 5, SUITE i323, IKOTA SHOPPING COMPLEX, VGC LEKKI, LAGOS *********************************** *.HAVE YOU TESTED  DANDRUFF JAM AGBAKO 4 HAIR CARE  OR  SOYOYO MEGA WHITENING GLOW 4 SKIN ?? . *********************************** *RAIN PRODUCTS : SOUL, CORE, RED . ********************************** All this products will make you FLAWLESS & YOUNGER .***************** .HERBAL HAIR CARE ———————————— 1,Dandruff jam AGBAKO Shampoo . 2,Dandruff jam AGBAKO Oil . 3,Dandruff jam AGBAKO Serum . 4,Dandruff jam AGBAKO  Hair treatment 2mins wash ( small / big size )4 curling hair, straight hair , bold hair, natural hair 5, Dandru

A post shared by lizzyanjorin (@lizzyanjorin_original) on

Liz Anjorin who was at loggerheads with Toyin Abraham for a while didn’t invite her colleagues from the movie industry to the hush ceremony which took place recently.

The identity of her new man is yet to be unveiled but pictures show he’s not a familiar face in the movie business.

Check out photos from the alleged wedding below.

, ,

Related Posts

Jude and Ify Okoye Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Fitness Themed Shoot

July 17, 2020

Beverly Osu Shares Tips on How to be Labelled an ‘Ashawo’

July 17, 2020

John Boyega Shares Pictures of Himself at Work Fully Decked in PPE

July 17, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply