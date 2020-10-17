Yomi Shogunle, Dolapo Badmus Demoted Other Senior Level and Mid-Level Officers Dismissed

Disciplinary action has been taken against a number of senior and mid-level police officers across the nation.

A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media team, Ayo Akanji, took to Twitter on Saturday, October 17, 2020,  to release the names and service numbers of of the 37 officers affected by the disciplinary actions.

These officers are to be punished for different human rights violations in relations to the activities of the disbanded SARS.

Yomi Shogunle, Head of Police Complaint Unit was demoted from the rank of an ACP to CSP and Dolapo Badmus, PRO of the Lagos Police was also demoted while a number of other officers were dismissed.

See names and service numbers of affected police officers below.

