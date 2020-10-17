Yomi Shogunle, Dolapo Badmus Demoted Other Senior Level and Mid-Level Officers Dismissed

Disciplinary action has been taken against a number of senior and mid-level police officers across the nation.

A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media team, Ayo Akanji, took to Twitter on Saturday, October 17, 2020, to release the names and service numbers of of the 37 officers affected by the disciplinary actions.

These officers are to be punished for different human rights violations in relations to the activities of the disbanded SARS.

Yomi Shogunle, Head of Police Complaint Unit was demoted from the rank of an ACP to CSP and Dolapo Badmus, PRO of the Lagos Police was also demoted while a number of other officers were dismissed.

See names and service numbers of affected police officers below.

#ReformTheNigerianPolice: 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad have been pencilled down for dismissal from service. The Police Service Commission is also expected to order the prosecution of 24 other ex-SARS operatives for various acts of misconduct. — A.A’ (@AyooAkanji) October 16, 2020

Not to be misunderstood, my thread on police administrative action includes dismissed, reprimanded & demoted officers. Abayomi Shogunle & Dolapo Badmus are amongst reprimanded and demoted officers. Most of the officers were dismissed in response to #EndSARS. https://t.co/LlUSXfMmlR — A.A’ (@AyooAkanji) October 17, 2020

Iyanda Olufemi AP No, 122857, Gajere Taluwai, AP No, 50569, Ehis Oba, AP No, 129595, Edem Michael, AP No, 1256967, Agha AMA, AP No, 119535, Yusuf Lateef, AP No, 36725, Eliaz Casmir, AP No 57688, Oluwafunmilola, AP No, 122864, Mkay Ali, AP No, 111702, #ReformTheNigeriaPolice — A.A’ (@AyooAkanji) October 17, 2020

Henry Kaboshio, AP No, 50431, Talba Mohammed, AP No, 119579, John Rotimi, AP 57622, Oviemuno Richard, AP No, 87501, Anonde Christopher, AP No, 90934, Godwin Agbo, AP No, 95853, Dr. Emmanuel Eze, AP No, 50282, Hassan Hamidu, AP No, 118063, Theresa Nuhu, 59661. #EndSARS — A.A’ (@AyooAkanji) October 17, 2020

Yisa Gana, AP No, 47717, Ekong Sunday, AP No, 63069, Oboh Irene, AP No, 145355, Okoukoin Daniel, AP No, 181311, Ogedegbe Abraham, AP, 86152. #ReformTheNigeriaPolice #EndSARS — A.A’ (@AyooAkanji) October 17, 2020

#ReformTheNigeriaPolice: Service No of dismissed officers: Abdulhameed Awodi, AP No 119444, Erhabo Uwagbie, AP No 86180, Idolor Godsent, AP No 158580, Mustpha Abubakar, AP No 119167, Idoko, AP No 85036, Ilya Aliyu, AP 94982, Asabe Luke, AP No, 130296, Angela Akaro, AP No, 50829. https://t.co/iemFth4cR6 — A.A’ (@AyooAkanji) October 17, 2020

