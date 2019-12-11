Yomi Black Doubles Down on His Sexist Post Targeting Toke Makinwa

Yomi Black continues to bristle with his newly acquired sexist charm.

The tailor came under fire recently for reposting a note questioning the source of Toke Makinwa’s success. Makinwa also dragged him for filth and revealed the root of that sexist attack: she refused to have her business preyed upon by the tailor.

Now, Black has taken to his Instagram to diss the famous OAP. “I do not take offense with your backlash, I understand that the bloggers are to blame, I only wished you used that opportunity to tell us how you really make a living. Especially for the young ones watching,” he wrote.

See the post below: