Yobo to succeed Rohr – Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick says the football house is grooming Joseph Yobo as a future Super Eagles coach.

Yobo, a former Super Eagles captain was appointed as assistant head coach Gernot Rohr in February, replacing Imama Amapakabo.

Pinnick states that Yobo have what it takes to manage the Super Eagles and hopes he will follow the footsteps of former captain of the team Stephen Keshi who guided the side to Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.

“When Yobo was captain of the Super Eagles before he retired, I saw inborn leadership character in him. His charisma and the way he carried other players in the team was exceptional,” The Guardian quotes Pinnick as saying.

“Yobo is a born leader. This is why the federation decided to appoint him as one of the assistants in the Super Eagles team.

“We are looking up to Yobo to manage the Super Eagles in future and being part of the team’s technical crew will give him that opportunity to coach the Super Eagles in the nearest future.

“The late Stephen Keshi was also an exceptional leader when he was the captain of the Super Eagles. He later grew in the coaching job to handle the Super Eagles. Yobo needs to be encouraged.

“This is not the first time a Nigerian retired player would be given this type of opportunity. Yobo’s presence in the Eagles will help the team.”



Fans of Nigerian football could only hope Pinnick has got his acts right this time, after he made a similar move with former Eagles skipper Sunday Oliseh to catastrophic effect.

Oliseh not only precipitated Nigeria’s failure to qualify for Afcon 2017, he left the team at their lowest ever FIFA ranking before leaving acrimoniously seven months after his appointment.

